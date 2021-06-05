Comparing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) & Simon Property Group Acquisition (NYSE:SPGS)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Simon Property Group Acquisition (NYSE:SPGS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

61.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Simon Property Group Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -0.42% -0.75% -0.95% Simon Property Group Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Simon Property Group Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 3 0 3.00 Simon Property Group Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives currently has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 30.90%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Simon Property Group Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Simon Property Group Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.75 billion 0.18 $730,000.00 ($0.09) -137.22 Simon Property Group Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Property Group Acquisition.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Simon Property Group Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Company Profile

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.