Reviewing Porch Group (PRCH) & Its Competitors

Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) is one of 313 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Porch Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Porch Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Porch Group Competitors 2153 11284 21091 606 2.57

Porch Group currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group N/A -81.77% -26.75% Porch Group Competitors -39.66% -63.03% -3.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Porch Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Porch Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $73.22 million -$51.61 million -9.55 Porch Group Competitors $1.91 billion $321.93 million 54.27

Porch Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group. Porch Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Porch Group has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group’s competitors have a beta of -21.29, indicating that their average share price is 2,229% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Porch Group competitors beat Porch Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

