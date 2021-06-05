Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,689 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,158 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,737,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

