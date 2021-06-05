Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

