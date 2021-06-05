Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $387.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

