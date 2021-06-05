Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Endava were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Endava by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.50. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $105.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

