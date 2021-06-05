State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 7,092 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,933 shares of company stock worth $11,311,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $167.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.29 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.