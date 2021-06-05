State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,094 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

NYSE BOH opened at $88.53 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.