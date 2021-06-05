Forsta AP Fonden Buys 34,200 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.87. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,732.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,755 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.