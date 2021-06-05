Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,356,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

