Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.35 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,322. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

