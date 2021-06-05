Forsta AP Fonden Buys 6,000 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV stock opened at $153.15 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.