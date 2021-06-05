Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

CTLT stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

