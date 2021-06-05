Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $568,000 in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SEE. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $58.35 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.