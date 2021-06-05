Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $582,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday.

Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

FRT stock opened at $117.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.28. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

