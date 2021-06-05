PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PVH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.

PVH stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. PVH has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 184.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

