Michael Ruane Purchases 257,454 Shares of Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Stock

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) insider Michael Ruane acquired 257,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$31,924.30 ($22,803.07).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Michael Ruane bought 128,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$17,536.00 ($12,525.71).

On Wednesday, March 24th, Michael Ruane bought 490,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$69,090.00 ($49,350.00).

On Friday, March 19th, Michael Ruane bought 50,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$7,150.00 ($5,107.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lake Disappointment sulphate of Potash Project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

