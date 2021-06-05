State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 48,786 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,786 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,905 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,884,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2,459.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,264,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after buying an additional 1,214,854 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

