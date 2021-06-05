Robert J. Mears Sells 4,067 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57.
Shares of ATOM stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
