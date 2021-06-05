Robert J. Mears Sells 4,067 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57.

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,820 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Atomera by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 642,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atomera by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atomera by 1,156.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 284,337 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at $3,600,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

