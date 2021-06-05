MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.0% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 374.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $466.36 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

