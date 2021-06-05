Otto C. Morch Sells 13,262 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Otto C. Morch sold 13,262 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $39,122.90.

HDSN opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,249,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 64,724 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,437.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 216.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 154,644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

