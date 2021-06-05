Otto C. Morch Sells 13,262 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Otto C. Morch sold 13,262 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $39,122.90.
HDSN opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on HDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.