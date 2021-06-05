Mitchell Gould Sells 3,236 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $60,286.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $318.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

