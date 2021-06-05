State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 113,041 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113,041 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $182.33 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $182.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

