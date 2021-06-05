State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,203 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NWL stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

