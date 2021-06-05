Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 10,192 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $19.14 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

