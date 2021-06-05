1,359 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

