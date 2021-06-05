NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,598,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NorthWestern by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $540,554. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

