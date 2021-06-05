AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 142.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AutoZone by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,387.21 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,074.45 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,456.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 86.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total transaction of $7,297,466.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $31,474,787. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

