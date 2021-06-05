Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $426.33 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.01.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.05.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

