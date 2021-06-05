Xponance Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qualys by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after purchasing an additional 377,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,546,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,809,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $100.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

