Xponance Inc. Sells 623 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 258,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,343,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50. News Co. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -291.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

