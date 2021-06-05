Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock valued at $39,410,054. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

