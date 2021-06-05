Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

