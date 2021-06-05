American International Group Inc. Sells 3,593 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Trinity Industries worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $546,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

