HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after buying an additional 1,184,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 921,482 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 462,489 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,166,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

FSKR opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

