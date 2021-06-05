Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,499 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 165.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMQQ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $62.25 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66.

