Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 253.80 ($3.32). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 248.60 ($3.25), with a volume of 876,191 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 733.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a GBX 8.18 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Eric Updyke sold 111,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £278,908.69 ($364,395.99). Also, insider Gary Bullard purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,346.

Spirent Communications Company Profile (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.