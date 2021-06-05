Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.61. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.59, with a volume of 40,024 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDT shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$512.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.28.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 44.42%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

