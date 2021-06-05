Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $30.27 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

