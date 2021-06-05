Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,267,114 shares of company stock worth $100,927,695 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after acquiring an additional 381,330 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.