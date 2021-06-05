NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89. NEXT has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

