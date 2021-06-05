World Asset Management Inc Sells 217 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,454,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,372 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 178,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NYSE ELS opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

