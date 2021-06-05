World Asset Management Inc Has $294,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

