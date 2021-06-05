World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $255.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.10. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.42 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

