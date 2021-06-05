Head to Head Comparison: Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFHT) vs. Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFHT) and Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions alerts:

This table compares Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and Brookdale Senior Living’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A Brookdale Senior Living $3.54 billion 0.36 $82.02 million $1.09 6.23

Brookdale Senior Living has higher revenue and earnings than Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and Brookdale Senior Living, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookdale Senior Living 0 2 0 0 2.00

Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential downside of 15.32%. Given Brookdale Senior Living’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookdale Senior Living is more favorable than Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and Brookdale Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions N/A N/A N/A Brookdale Senior Living -12.08% -45.48% -5.32%

Summary

Brookdale Senior Living beats Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Company Profile

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding multi-story communities and freestanding single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity and frail elderly residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer's and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that offer various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and health needs. The Health Care Services segment provides home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy services. The Management Services segment operates communities under the management agreements. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned 350 communities, leased 301 communities, managed 72 communities on behalf of third parties, and 3 communities for which it has equity interest. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.