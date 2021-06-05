Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 649 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,258,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

