David N. Gordon Sells 14,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.47. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,206,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

