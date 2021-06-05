Scotiabank Lowers Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$67.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENGH. CIBC reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

ENGH stock opened at C$53.23 on Friday. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$51.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Pierre Lassonde bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$344,500.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.