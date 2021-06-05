Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,784,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.00.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.