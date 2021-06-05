John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBT opened at $145.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.73. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $73.46 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $906,545 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

